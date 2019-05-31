St Andrews care home appeal dismissed

An appeal made after plans for a new care home in St Andrews were rejected, has been thrown out by a Scottish Government reporter.

CAF Properties made the appeal after councillors in north east Fife turned out planning permission for the proposed 40-bed care home.

However, the appeal has been dismissed, with the reporter highlighting concerns about the scale and form of the development, the impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents, and the impact on the character of the conservation area.

Concluding the report, it said: “The proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would justify granting planning permission.”

Charlie Ferrari, CAF Properties, said: “We are understandably disappointed by the reporter’s decision to dismiss the appeal for our proposed care home at Hepburn Gardens.

“We feel the refusal was a missed opportunity to address the severe lack of high standard care home provision in St Andrews.”

Mr Ferrari continued: “There had been a number of positive changes to CAF Properties’ development, relating directly to the concerns raised by the owners / occupiers of No 76 to 88 Hepburn Gardens and these remain on the table.”

“We will be reviewing our next steps and will update the community in the coming weeks.”

The intended user for the proposed care home was Gibson House, which is owned and operated by the trustees of William Gibson’s Trust, a non-profit making business.

The trust has been seeking new premises within St Andrews for 17 years as the existing premises at Argyle House is no longer fit for purpose and lack modern expectations such as ensuite facilities.