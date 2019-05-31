St Andrews has highest child poverty rate in north east Fife

Shocking new statistics have revealed the extent of child poverty in north east Fife.

Data released this month by the End Child Poverty coalition highlighted that 27 per cent of child in the St Andrews ward are living in poverty.

It was the highest in north east Fife, with Cupar at 18 per cent, East Neuk and Landward at 20 per cent, Howe of Fife and Tay Coast at 17 per cent, and Tay Bridgehead at 14 per cent, the lowest rate in Fife.

The figures for the St Andrews ward were also above the Fife average of 25 per cent.

The average for the north east Fife constituency was 20 per cent.

Fife Council’s co-leaders emphasised that one of the main aims of the Plan 4 Fife is to create a fairer place for everyone to live with opportunities for all.

Cllr David Ross commented: “The extent of child poverty in parts of Fife is scandalous. The council is doing what it can to break the cycle of poverty in the long-term, as well as addressing the current situation, but the central government’s austerity policies are working against us.

“Building new, affordable homes across the Kingdom, investing in education and early years, and continuing to invest in apprenticeships, jobs and training is all about helping future generations maximise their life chances. But, meanwhile, we’re also having to divert budgets into support mechanisms for families that simply can’t make ends meet now.”

Cllr David Alexander added: “Universal credit continues to be a real issue for many Fifers. People both in and out of work are struggling to cope – and it’s just not right.

“We’ve worked with schools to shape up new advice about making the school day cheaper for everyone. And we’re supporting free activities and community food projects throughout school holidays as well as during term time.

“There are many great examples of work happening across the public and voluntary sector, and of local people making a difference in their communities by volunteering.”

As well as working closely with families switching to Universal Credit to provide money advice and other help as required, the council funds a range of projects to support households in poverty.