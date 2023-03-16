St Salvator's Quad in St Andrews lit up in purple to support epilepsy awareness

Purple Day was founded in Canada by nine-year-old Cassidy Megan in 2008 and is a great opportunity to get people talking about epilepsy and dispel the myths and stigma attached to the condition.

Over 40 buildings and landmarks across Scotland which will be lit up purple on Sunday 26 March.

Epilepsy Scotland is asking schools, local communities and people in their workplaces to wear something purple during March to help raise awareness and help support the estimated 58,000 people living with epilepsy in Scotland.

St Salvator's is just one of the buildings across Scotland which is taking part in Purple Day

The Scottish charity’s Purple Day campaign has been supported by football clubs Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers and ice hockey team, the Glasgow Clan.

Epilepsy Scotland’s Chief Executive, Lesslie Young said: “We are delighted so many landmarks across Scotland will light up purple for Purple Day. These displays help us raise awareness of epilepsy with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that can surround it.

“Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy and to support our vital services, including our national helpline, wellbeing services, and information available through our website.

“We would really like to see people sharing photos of their own purple day activities as well as pictures of landmarks and buildings being lit up in their areas. It should be a fun day for all but with the aim of helping others.

Cassidy said: “I wanted to have a day when people with epilepsy would know that they weren’t alone and that they didn’t have to be afraid, embarrassed or feel like I did. I also wanted people who didn’t have epilepsy to learn more about it, to know that there are different types of seizures and how to help if they see someone having a seizure.

"And that’s when the idea of Purple Day took hold.”

