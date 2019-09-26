Staff recognised at NHS Fife awards

The hard work and dedication of staff from across NHS Fife has been celebrated at an annual awards ceremony.

Over 100 people attended the 2019 NHS Fife Achievement Awards, held in partnership with Unison Fife Health Branch and the Royal College of Nursing at the Bay Hotel in Kinghorn.

The awards have become an important event in the health board’s calendar, with a record number of nominations received from across the organisation this year.

Individuals and teams were recognised across 13 award categories, including young achiever, support services, unsung hero, allied health professional and nursing and midwifery.

The Doctor Award was won by Dr Kim Steel, a consultant in palliative medicine.

Dr Steel took home two prizes having also been awarded the William Cullen prize, on behalf of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, in recognition of her contribution in nurturing the next generation of medical staff.

The final award of the night was the Outstanding Member of Staff Award, which was voted for by staff across NHS Fife. This coveted award was won by pharmacist Fiona Allan for her efforts in reducing polypharmacy amongst vulnerable patients in Fife.

As part of the evening finalists were also treated to a performance by the NHS Fife staff choir, Healthy Harmonies, who sang a medley of songs taken from their successful show at the recent Edinburgh Fringe.

Following their performance, the choir were the inaugural recipients of Chair’s Commendation Award in recognition of their contribution to the board over a number years.

NHS Fife chairman, Tricia Marwick, said: “Our staff work incredibly hard to provide the best possible care for patients and our Achievement Awards are a great opportunity to make sure these efforts are

recognised.

“It was an incredible night and we were humbled to hear about the extraordinary and innovative work carried out by teams and individuals across the Kingdom.

“It was an honour to meet all our nominees and see the lengths our staff go to in their efforts to improve the lives of patients here in Fife.”

Winners: Young Achiever – Craig Hamilton (Communications Officer); Volunteer – David Jack (Volunteer - Ward 6, Queen Margaret Hospital); Support Services – Louise Berry (Orthotics Administrator); Hotel Services – Brian Hutton (Porter); Allied Health Professional – Karen Mellon (Highly Specialist Podiatrist); Nursing & Midwifery – Evie Maxwell (Team Leader); Primary Care – Dr Gerald Burnett (GP); Doctor – Dr Kim Steel (Consultant in Palliative Medicine); Unsung Hero – Craig Orr (Charge Nurse); Top Team – Levendale Team, Lynebank Hospital; Outstanding Member of Staff – Fiona Allan (Senior Clinical Pharmacist).