Strathmiglo hosts first health day

Strathmiglo Community Association launched its first health day in the village hall and the verdict was a resounding success.

Residents took part in CPR techniques, Zumba classes and learned how to use the village’s defibrillator under the watchful eye of newly qualified nurse Emma Neilson.

Representatives from Scotland’s largest mental health charity SAMH were also on hand to give advice on wellbeing and coping with stress.

Health snacks provided by Fife Creamery were snapped up during tea and coffee breaks followed by tooth brushing demonstrations from dental hygienist Debby Proudfoot.

Community association chairwoman Heather Neilson said: “We wanted to do something that would benefit the village and also involve the local school children.

“Learning how to give CPR and use a defibrillator are important, but we wanted everyone to have fun doing it and also bring the community closer together.”