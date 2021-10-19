Students finally receive vaccine certification after fighting for months
Three PHD students at St Andrews have finally received quarantine exemptions after waiting over 22 weeks for their first dose received under NHS England to appear on their Scottish vaccine certificates.
Despite health records indicating that the students had had both jags, the vaccine certificate provided by NHS Scotland only certified their second dose, making them ineligible for the UK's quarantine exemption.
In each case, they had received their first vaccination in England in May and their second vaccination in Scotland in June.
One of the students missed her brother’s wedding in Switzerland at the end of July. Even though she applied for the exemption several weeks before.
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain contacted NHS Scotland, NHS England, NHS Inform, National Services Scotland, the Covid helpline and the Cabinet Secretary for Health, to try and get the problem sorted.
She said: "I'm so pleased the students now have their certification.
"The quarantine exemption scheme was a shambles from the very beginning and what makes matters worse is that it was a completely unnecessary measure.
"It was clear no-one had a clue what was going on and the lack of support provided to the thousands of people caught in the system is shameful.
"I'm grateful some of the problems are slowly being resolved, but has left many with a bad experience of 'big data' in our healthcare system, and we are already seeing those failures repeated in Covid passports.”