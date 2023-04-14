ICU Steps is a peer-led group that allows ex-patients, their families and health professionals to get together to provide post-discharge support to one another following critical illness.

Support groups have been running around the UK for a number of years, but after a Covid delay Fife now has its own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group recently held their second meeting and newly-elected chair Nicky Headrick said that it is an opportunity for those with shared experience to get together.

Those who have experiences of ICU care are encouraged to come along to the sessions at Beveridge Park Bowling Club Pic: Michael Gillen.

She said: “It’s us in a room together with a cup of tea and some biscuits.l We ask how their week has been and just share some stories and experiences of being in intensive care or how their recovery is going”.

According to Nicky, the potential for long-term support is one of the key benefits of ICU Steps Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “What we’ve found, through programmes like Inspired, is that it’s quite a structured programme over five weeks and you often find that when you come to the end of it, some people who were maybe quite reluctant to go along have found it has been really helpful and they don’t want it to end.

“With NHS funding it has to end at some point and because it involves doctors, nurses and physios, as well as volunteers, it’s like 'oh I really enjoyed having something'. It’s just that continuation for people who might have been quite quiet through the programme. Then go ‘actually I am ready to speak’.

The group is open to anyone who has experience of ICU care, anywhere in Scotland, and there is no time limit on when your that may have taken place.

Nicky said: “I was in intensive care back when it was Queen Margaret – that’s how long ago I was in. That’s really the drive to help other people that have been in similar situations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group currently meets on the first Monday of every month at Beveridge Park Bowling Club and new members are always welcome.