Fewer adults in Fife were smokers last year, new figures show.

As smoking levels in the UK hit a record low, public health charity Action on Smoking and Health urged the Government to bring forward its bill to end the sale of tobacco and to create a generation "free from the harms of smoking".

Based on the 646 respondents to the Office for National Statistic's annual population survey in Fife, an estimated 15.4% of adults in the area were smokers in 2023 – down from 16.6% the year before.

The survey asked people if they "smoke cigarettes nowadays.” The figures also showed 24.6% of adults in Fife were ex-smokers, while 59.9% have never smoked.

Fewer adults in Fife are smokers according to a new survey (Pic: HansMartinPaul/Pixabay)

Across the UK, smoking levels reached their lowest level since national records began in 2011, with 11.9% of adults saying they smoked cigarettes. In Scotland the figure was 13.5%.

ASH chief executive Hazel Cheeseman said the figures are proof the country is "ready to be smoke-free.”

But, despite the progress, she said there is still more to be done.

She added: "Our poorest communities continue to pay the price for tobacco company profits, as do our public services and economy. Alongside creating a smoke-free generation, the Government must maintain the commitment of the last Government to invest in support to help the six million people currently smoking to quit."

Publication of the smoking statistics comes after the Government revived plans to introduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill in July, which could progressively increase the age at which people can buy tobacco, preventing anyone born in or after 2009 being legally able to do so.

It could also lead to restrictions on the flavours, packaging and display of vapes.

Separate figures from the ONS Opinions and Lifestyle Survey found around 5.1 million adults aged 16 years and over (9.8%) used an e-cigarette daily or occasionally in Great Britain last year.

E-cigarette use was highest among people aged 16 to 24 years, with 15.8% using e-cigarettes either daily or occasionally.

Professor Nick Hopkinson, respiratory physician and chairman of ASH, said: "Vaping has helped millions of adults quit smoking and is much less harmful than smoking. However, it is not risk-free and high levels of use among young people and growing use among never smokers is a concern."