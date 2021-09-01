How many new cases have been detected in your area?

The 14 areas of Fife with the lowest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 22 and 28

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:31 pm

The new data shows the lowest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in descending order – recorded between August 22 and 28.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. St Andrews North and Strathkinness

The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

2. Cupar East

The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

3. Kincardine

The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

4. Kirkcaldy - Bennochy East

The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

