The 14 areas of Fife with the lowest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between August 22 and 28

The new data shows the lowest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in descending order – recorded between August 22 and 28.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. St Andrews North and Strathkinness
The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Cupar East
The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Kincardine
The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Kirkcaldy - Bennochy East
The area has had 7 new cases in the last seven days.
