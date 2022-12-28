Three new wellbeing hubs for NHS staff open in Fife hospitals
Hospitals in Fife have officially opened three dedicated staff wellbeing hubs.
The spaces at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital in Leven, Glenrothes Hospital and Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital form part of a £480,000 project to develop similar spaces in hospitals across the Kingdom.
They were designed and developed in consultation with staff to provide a calming environment for workers away from busy wards and departments.
The hubs have been made possible thanks to funding from Fife Health Charity following a significant donation from an anonymous benefactor to support NHS Fife staff, and grant funding from NHS Charities Together.
Tricia Marwick, who chairs Fife Health Charity, and Carol Potter, chief executive of NHS Fife, opened the three hubs earlier this month.
Mrs Marwick said the facilities highlighted the charity’s continued commitment to “improving the wellbeing of not only NHS Fife patients but members of staff who play a crucial role in looking after the wellbeing of others”.
She added: “At the beginning of the pandemic, we made a commitment to help staff as best we could.
“The opening of the latest permanent staff hub acknowledges the dedication shown by healthcare staff during those challenging times and which continues to be shown today.”
During the pandemic, hospitals established a network of temporary staff hubs where staff were able to relax, have refreshments and take breaks away from their clinical areas.
Building on the benefits gained from their creation, new permanent wellbeing hubs are currently being developed and opened at hospitals. This summer, the first wellbeing hub was launched at Queen Margaret Hospital.