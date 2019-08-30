Trust’s new deal to help Fifers with cancer

People affected by cancer in Fife will soon have access to information and support in their local communities.

In a new partnership approach, Macmillan Cancer Support is working with Fife Cultural Trust – which manages the region’s theatres, museums and art galleries – to develop much needed support services for people with cancer, their families and carers.

The cancer charity is investing £240,000 to develop information areas and drop-in services in four libraries over the coming months, with the first two opening in Lochgelly and Leven later this year.

Two others will then be rolled out, one in Glenrothes and another at a location to be confirmed next year.

The services will offer emotional and practical advice.

They will also provide access to information materials on various types of cancer and its treatment, or simply a listening ear.

As well as specialist cancer information and emotional support, the service can refer people onto other services, such as benefits advice.

Janice Preston, Macmillan’s head ofservices in Scotland, said: “A cancer diagnosis brings with it all kinds of questions and uncertainty for patients, their families and friends. Being able to access information and emotional support at this stressful time is vital and we know from the success of similar services in libraries that people appreciate local easily accessible services.

“Macmillan is almost entirely funded by donations so we couldn’t provide this much-needed service to the increasing number of people with cancer without the people in Fife who donate so generously.”

June Souter, service development manager – Libraries, said: “OnFife Libraries are delighted to be helping Macmillan to support people affected by cancer within their local community.

“We will be asking Fifers to volunteer with us as the most valuable thing you can offer people affected by cancer is your time.”

The first Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Services will open in the libraries in Lochgelly and Leven in November.

To find out more about the project, or if you are interested in volunteering, contact Jackie Brown, Macmillan volunteer co-ordinator, macmillan@onfife.com, or tel 03451 555 555 ext 450047.