UK's first prebiotic water makes a splash into major supermarket

Experiencing health issues such as poor sleep, anxiety, IBS, weight struggles and chronic pain, ió fibrewater’s co-founders and friends Mohsin Laginaf, Alyssa Reid and Jay Curthen found that gut health was a significant factor for all of them.

After extensive research and supplementing their diets with the natural prebiotic, chicory root fibre, the trio were amazed by the positive results and decided they had to bottle the ingredient to make it easier to take, and so developed ió fibrewater - the UK’s first prebiotic water backed by two university studies and two authorised health claims (EFSA and GB NHC).

Alyssa Reid, Co-Founder of ió fibrewater explained: “Our goal was to create a unique, innovative, and delicious product that was easy to incorporate into people’s busy lives - this led to the creation of ió fibrewater.

Asda has become the first supermarket to stock ió fibrewater

“Until we carried out our research, we all thought that ‘gut health’ just meant digestive health - we had no idea that issues like sleep, mood and weight were all connected to the gut. A shocking 91% of adults in the UK are not getting enough fibre, which is incredibly significant because the higher the fibre in people's diets, the lower the risk of many chronic and life-limiting diseases.

“ió fibrewater is made from naturally sourced ingredients, is perfectly clear just like water with no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colours, or flavours, and just 17 calories per 500ml bottle. We are extremely proud of ió fibrewater and its proven health benefits, and we are excited to bring the Lemon & Lime and Strawberry flavours to Asda stores across Scotland.’’

Mohsin Laginaf, co-founder of ió fibrewater, continued: “It took over two years of research and development to create ió fibrewater. We wanted it to look and feel just like water, which meant an extensive recipe development process with seasoned food scientists. ió fibrewater is infused with two types of plant-based fibre - chicory root fibre and non-GMO corn fibre. Each 500ml bottle contains 20% of an adult’s recommended daily fibre intake (6g) and each bottle also boasts 100% of the recommended daily intake of prebiotics (4.5g).

“Asda is the first major retailer listing for ió fibrewater - it is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to give more people the opportunity to discover the brand. Having the backing of a major retailer like Asda is an incredible vote of confidence in the quality of our drinks and we hope to build a longstanding partnership with them in the years ahead.”