Unveiling of the ‘People’s Piano’ at Fife hospital

A special recital to mark the unveiling of a new NHS Fife ‘People’s Piano’ has been held at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

The baby grand piano is intended for the use of patients, visitors and staff, allowing people the opportunity to take time out to play music for their own enjoyment and the enjoyment of others.

Pianist Gina Baker is pictured at the recital. Pic: George McLuskie.

To mark the unveiling of the piano yesterday (Wednesday), invited guests, staff and visitors were treated to performances by the NHS Fife staff choir, Healthy Harmonies, and performers from Music in Hospitals and Care, a UK charity which aims to bring live musical sessions into health and care settings.

The staff choir Healthy Harmonies performed at the event along with the charity Music in Hospitals and Care. Pic: George McLuskie.

The instrument was donated by Nicholas Russell, owner of Balbirnie House Hotel, near Markinch, following a social media appeal seeking a worthy new home for the piano.

That appeal was spotted by Angela Glancey, senior charge nurse, who brought it to the attention of NHS Fife chairman Tricia Marwick.

Following restoration and retuning work, which was funded by the Fife Health Board Endowment Fund, the piano is now in its new residence in the hospital’s main concourse.

Tricia Marwick said: “We are grateful to have received such a wonderful gift which will create a lasting musical legacy for our patients and staff.

“In a busy hospital environment, the piano is a fantastic way for people to take a few moments out and relax.

“Music can play such an important therapeutic role, and our hope is that the piano will allow our patients, visitors and staff the opportunity to express themselves whilst uplifting and soothing others.”

It is hoped that there will be opportunity to host further musical programmes and recitals during the year.