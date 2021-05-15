Vibration and disruption alert as work starts on £33m centre at Victoria Hospital

NHS Fife has advised visitors it may cause some disruption, and vibrations could be felt in neighbouring buildings.

The piling work will see steel rods inserted into the ground to ensure a strong foundation to allow the next stage of the construction to take place.

NHS Fife said the project team will be continuingly monitoring vibration and noise to minimise the impact.

A new state-of-the-art elective orthopaedic centre is planned for completion in spring 2022.

The work is expected to last no more than six weeks.

It’s the latest stage in the development of the largest capital project NHS Fife has undertaken since the opening of the new wing of the Vic in 2012.

It will take around 18 months to complete.

The new build which will be situated opposite accident and emergency on what is currently Car Park H.

It will have three operating theatres, a supporting inpatient ward and associated outpatient facilities.

