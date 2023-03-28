News you can trust since 1871
Victoria Hospital: haematology and oncology day unit moves back to Kirkcaldy

Patients attending the haematology and oncology day unit will now get their treatment at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 07:53 BST

The department moved back to Fife’s main hospital this week, leaving its temporary base at Queen Margaret Hospital.

The service was moved to west Fife at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to protect vulnerable patients receiving chemotherapy.

The return of the service to the day unit at Victoria Hospital, which has been purpose built for the delivery of cancer treatment and care, and Outpatient Clinic Area 5, will provide a range of benefits for patients including additional support for unwell patients.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
It will also provide easy access to Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre, situated in the grounds of the Vic, and close access to a range of support services on site.

There is no change to clinical pathways for patients.

Full details on the change, and information on car parking is available at https://www.nhsfife.org/services/hospitals-and-wards/hospitals/victoria-hospital

