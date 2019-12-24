Warning to be prepared for cold snap

With colder weather coming in, Fife Council is urging residents to be prepared.

Tips include stocking up your store cupboard and freezer with soup, dried foods, and also some food that you can eat even if there is a power cut.

Keeping extra supplies of essential medication (also some aspirin or paracetamol) is also advised in case it is difficult to get to the pharmacy.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convenor for communities and housing said: “Whilst we are working hard to work to tackle the problem of fuel poverty in the Kingdom, there is still a huge amount of work to be done to assist households which are having difficulty heating their homes to a reasonable standard and at a reasonable cost.

“We hope people will have a safe and warm winter but understand this can be a very distressing time for those who simply can’t afford the rising costs we are all facing.

“For some, leaving their heating on all the time just isn’t an option.

“We’d like to remind people that if they are struggling with the cost of heating their home Cosy Kingdom is there to help!

“This free and impartial service is open to all tenants and homeowners and has already helped over 5,000 Fifers – why not join them?

Get in touch with Cosy Kingdom on 01592 858458.