The ban will make it illegal to buy or sell disposable vapes 🚭

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disposable vape ban is soon coming into effect.

The ban will make it illegal to buy or sell single-use vapes in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Disposable vapes are being banned to protect the environment and reduce youth vaping.

Here is everything you need to know about the exact date the disposable vape ban starts and what it means for you.

The disposable vape ban which was announced in January 2024, aims to protect the environment and tackle the rise in youth vaping.

Figures in 2024, revealed that the number of children using vapes in the three years prior had tripled, with use amongst those aged 11 to 15 rising to 9%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ban will make it illegal to buy or sell single-use vapes in the UK. While vaping can play a role in helping smokers to quit, they can contain nicotine and the long-term effect of using them is still unknown.

This is the exact date the disposable vape ban starts and what it will mean for you.

The disposable vape ban will make it illegal to buy or sell disposable vapes in the UK. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

When does the disposable vape ban start?

The disposable vape ban will start this Sunday, from June 1, it will be illegal to buy or sell any single-use vapes, including non-nicotine versions.

The ban will apply to all retailers, both online and in store, as well as healthcare and stop smoking services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From June 1, the only vapes that you can legally buy and sell must be rechargeable, refillable, and have a coil that can be easily replaced. Any vape which does not meet this criteria will be illegal.

Why are disposable vapes being banned?

The government ban is being brought in to protect the environment and reduce youth vaping.

Single-use vapes have a damaging impact on our environment, often used for a short time, they have a long-term impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Material Focus estimated that almost five million single-use vapes were either littered or thrown away in general waste every week in the UK, which is the equivalent of eight being thrown away per second.

Recycling single-use vapes is a difficult job, they contain chemicals and are not designed to be taken apart, with the job often having to be done by hand.

The lithium-ion batteries in these vapes can also cause fires, with over 1,200 battery fires in bin lorries and waste sites recorded across the UK in 2023.

Youth vaping has also been steadily rising with figures in 2024, revealing that the number of children using vapes in the three years prior had tripled, with use amongst those aged 11 to 15 rising to 9%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to tell the difference between disposable and reusable vapes?

Once the disposable vape ban comes into effect on Sunday, the only vapes you can buy legally in the UK must be reusable, meaning they can be recharged and refilled.

Disposable vapes or single-use vapes will be illegal, a vape is considered disposable if it can only be used once and cannot be recharged or refilled.

If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.