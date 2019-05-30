Work of Fife’s hospital labs goes under the microscope

Staff from the laboratories at Victoria Hospital are celebrating Biomedical Science Day on Thursday, June 20, with a special open event.

Between 9am-5pm in the entrance foyer of the hospital they will showcase a variety of visual displays, fun activities, information stands and refreshments to encourage members of the public to find out more about the valuable work they do.

Biomedical Science Day is organised by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), the professional body for biomedical scientists and laboratory support staff who work in healthcare laboratories around the country.

You may also be interested in:

Concern over plans for new fish and chip shop in Fife town

Plans for new housing estate in Fife town unveiled

In the UK, this workforce is involved in over 70 per cent of diagnoses in the NHS and the staff analyse over 150 million patient samples every year.

The aim of Biomedical Science Day is to inform the public and empower patients by telling them about the full range of expertise involved in their hospital care, to strengthen interdisciplinary team work and communication in the hospital and to celebrate the profession.

Naideen Forrest, specialist biomedical scientist, said: “This is open to all ages and we have invited all 135 schools in Fife to come along and find out more.

“Hopefully we will get those curious about biomedical science as a career choice along. Our theme is Superheroes – as not all heroes wear capes, some wear lab coats.”

Activities will include Shrek and his snot gun, UVA hand-hygiene machine and mock petri dishes.