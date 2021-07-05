Young Fifers face long wait for mental health treatment
New figures released by NHS Fife have revealed that young people across the region have collectively waited 197,918 days over and above the 18-week waiting time target for mental health treatment, since 2017.
Freedom of information requests submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats to each health board in Scotland covering the period 2017-20, revealed earlier this year that children and young people awaiting CAMHS treatment waited a cumulative total of more than 2.5 million days, over the target.
MSP Willie Rennie said: "It's a scandal that so many children and young people across Fife have had their lives put on hold while they wait for treatment. We have been warning the Scottish Government for years that there is major public health problem coming down the tracks.
"We desperately need to see transformational investment in Scotland's mental health services. Our NHS staff do an incredible job, but they need more money, staff and resources behind them to make sure this runs smoothly and no one falls through the gaps.”
MP Wendy Chamberlain added: "Time passes so quickly for youngsters. Behind each of these numbers is a family wracked with worry about a young person suffering with mental health problems.
"Mental health services are under immense strain. For years vulnerable children across Scotland have been subjected to harrowing long waits for help. The pandemic and the backlog in appointments it has caused will only make matters worse."