Young Fifers face long wait for mental health treatment

MSP Willie Rennie. Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie unveils his commitment card ahead of the first TV debate. Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie unveils his commitment card ahead of the first TV debate.

Freedom of information requests submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats to each health board in Scotland covering the period 2017-20, revealed earlier this year that children and young people awaiting CAMHS treatment waited a cumulative total of more than 2.5 million days, over the target.

MSP Willie Rennie said: "It's a scandal that so many children and young people across Fife have had their lives put on hold while they wait for treatment. We have been warning the Scottish Government for years that there is major public health problem coming down the tracks.

"We desperately need to see transformational investment in Scotland's mental health services. Our NHS staff do an incredible job, but they need more money, staff and resources behind them to make sure this runs smoothly and no one falls through the gaps.”

MP Wendy Chamberlain added: "Time passes so quickly for youngsters. Behind each of these numbers is a family wracked with worry about a young person suffering with mental health problems.