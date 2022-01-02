Young people in Fife urge to get second Covid vaccine early in new year

Young people, aged 12 to 15, are urged to get their second dose of vaccine early in the new year.

The Scottish Government has said drop-in sessions will be available for this age group from Monday, January 3, while those who have already been given a date for their second jag can call a helpline to bring their appointment forward, getting protection earlier.

Following JCVI advice, those in this age group can get their second vaccination from 12 weeks after their first dose.

Details of where and when drop-in sessions are available locally can be found on the NHS Inform and NHS Fife websites.

Humza Yousaf, health secretary, said: “Additional vaccinator capacity across Scotland means we are now in a position to offer second doses to the 12-15 age group earlier than previously planned.

"Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases.

"I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

"The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells.

"But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new omicron variant.”

Those who have already received a scheduled appointment can bring it forward by calling 0800 030 8013.

Anyone under the age of 18 who has previously tested positive for Covid must wait 12 weeks from infection to be given their second dose.

