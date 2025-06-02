A look at the history of Kirkcaldy's Prime Gilt Box Society

Kirkcaldy's Prime Gilt Box is currently on display in Kirkcaldy Galleries. (Pic: contributed)

Kirkcaldy Civic Society continues its exploration of local history through what started as ‘Kirkcaldy’s Heritage in 50 Objects’ – with object number 52.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest object brings the Prime Gilt Box Society under the microscope. Although now only perpetuated by an eponymous street, its history stretches back to the 16th century as a ‘friendly society’ for the seafaring classes.

Long before state intervention, it was normally the Kirk Session who rendered assistance to those in financial need. However, in towns, where crafts and merchants existed, it was their Guilds who looked after the aged, the infirm, the unfortunates and the dependents of their calling. This was the purpose of the Prime Gilt Box Society – it existed to help those who made their living from the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sailor’s Boxes’ were not unique to Kirkcaldy as they existed in Anstruther, Pittenween, Elie and Burntisland amongst other local ports.

The Society can be traced back to 1591 securing its income from two strands. Firstly, dues were charged on all cargo carried from Kirkcaldy Harbour. Secondly, as their contribution, a sum was levied from sailors’ wages at the end of each voyage.

These monies were lodged in a strong chest protected by three padlocks and the managers, invariably connected to the sea, dealt with applications for assistance. Annually, a box-master and key holders were appointed.

In its earliest manifestation, after relief monies were disbursed, what remained, at the end of each year, was divided amongst the managers. This all changed in 1647, when the Society commenced investing in land and buildings. The lands of the East Mill were the first purchase and, over the years, ground on the High Street, premises at the harbour and over six acres of land, between what is now Bennochy Road and Dunnikier Road, were secured. Gradually, as the land was feued the Society’s income came from feu duties and rentals with the reliance on levies fading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1839 dark forces were at work. Members of two of the town’s most significant nautical families attempted to close down the Society and share the not inconsiderable assets amongst themselves.

However, the attempt was taken to the Court of Session and defeated. The Court oversaw a new Constitution being written with Kirkcaldy’s Provost and two Bailies being added as trustees putting the Society on a strong legal footing.

Only one pamphlet covering the embryonic years of the Society has been published. This story therefore has been primarily uncovered and produced by trawling through local newspapers. The full object brings to life; blockade running, assisting naval prisoners of war, transforming fields into schools and housing, covers the figures who played lengthy and major roles in the Society’s administration and operation, plus a raft of other related events. Above all, it recounts the assistance given to those in distress whose calling had been the sea. The Prime Gilt Box is a story of charity and prudent management, but with some dark moments included in its 400 plus year’s history.

The Box deserves to have its story told and can be found at www.kirkcaldyin50objects.com augmented by photographs and newspaper snippets.