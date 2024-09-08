Black Watch Battalion ACF Estes Park International Tattoo

The Black Watch Battalion Army Cadet Force Pipes and Drums recently showcased their talents on an international stage at the prestigious Estes Park International Tattoo,

The Black Watch Battalion Army Cadet Force Pipes and Drums recently showcased their talents on an international stage at the prestigious Estes Park International Tattoo, held in the picturesque town of Estes Park, Colorado. The cadets were accommodated in the stunning location of the YMCA of the Rockies, nestled at an elevation of 8,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains. The breathtaking surroundings provided a unique backdrop for the cadets as they prepared for their performances. With the occasional visit of Elk.

In the week leading up to the Tattoo, the cadets took time out from their rigorous rehearsal schedule to visit Estes Park Elementary School. The visit included a special performance for the students, who were given the opportunity to interact with the musicians and try their hands at drumming.

The Tattoo officially opened on September 6th, with the Black Watch Battalion performing in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd. The performances included two evening shows and a Sunday matinee, all of which were met with very enthusiastic crowds.

The Estes Park International Tattoo is an annual event that brings together military and civilian bands and performers from around the world, celebrating international friendship and cultural exchange through music. The participation of the Black Watch Battalion Army Cadet Force Pipes and Drums adds a distinguished chapter to this ongoing tradition.

For more information about the Black Watch Battalion Army Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and their future performances, please contact [email protected]