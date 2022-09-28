Inverkeithing’s Friary Hospitium – the 14th-century Franciscan friary – was part of a project organised by the Dig it! project, alongside the post-medieval crofthouse of Sotersta near Culswick, Shetland and the Knowe of Swandro on Rousay.

Artworks were commissioned for each of the sites to mark the end of the Scotland Digs 2022 campaign, which celebrated the archeology work undertaken over 2022. This year’s campaign featured a climate action archaeology theme to draw attention to archaeology’s relationship to the climate crisis.

Members of the public helped excavate the gardens.

Members of the public were invited to help excavate the gardens at the site of a 14th-century Franciscan Friary during Dig It!'s Scotland Digs 2022 campaign.

Finds included medieval pottery fragments, as well as oyster shells, some of which may have been used to fill gaps in the walls over the centuries and some of which had holes suggesting that they may have been hung or had decorative uses.

The dig at Inverkeithing was led by Dr. Gavin MacGregor of Archaeology Scotland, with illustrator and comic maker Aimee Lockwood focusing on the construction of the buildings and how the site had been used over the years.

Erin Fowler, a climate activist who consulted on the campaign, said the Inverkeithing dig showed the natural and local materials that can be used in the fight against climate change.

She said: “The Fife excavation is also a good reminder of how using local natural materials—in this case, oyster shells—was common practice throughout human history and that Scotland still has an abundance of rich materials which can be used to help reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and support local economies.”

Dr Jeff Sanders FSAScot, project manager at the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland’s Dig It! project, added that the project was an opportunity to look to the past when considering climate issues.

He said: “We’ve seen a summer of discovery that celebrates both the amazing depth of Scotland’s past and the array of organisations and individuals bringing that story to life through archaeology in the Year of Stories 2022.