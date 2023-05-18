Fife has a new summer attraction - guided commentary tours of a family farm

One of the area’s longest established family farms, has announced a new farm tour overlooking St Andrews.

Stephen Melville – the third generation of the farming family at Cuplahills, Balmullo – has welcomed visitors to the family farm for over a decade. The Melville’s operate St Andrews Country Lodges, eco properties that overlook the Eden valley and St Andrews Bay.

Stephen and his family are now adding to the farm’s diversified tourism offering by launching tours, not only for guests staying at the lodges, but also for anyone living in or visiting the area.

Local farm is now offering guided tours with a commentary

Stephen explains: “The idea started to formulate last year. We have always been happy for guests to explore the farm, our community woodlands and Lucklaw Hill that overlooks the farm and valley beneath. In fact, we have actively encouraged it and invested heavily in environmental projects that have improved access and encouraged wildlife to thrive.” He adds: “It struck us that many families would love to enjoy a more immersive experience, and so we trialled the tour last summer.”

Cuplahills is now offering Farm Tours as a direct result of guests asking for more information on the farm, the animals, crops and farming techniques. Stephen says: “There’s no doubt that the TV show, Clarkson’s Farm, has sparked a new interest in farm life. The programme has given people a glimpse into farming, the seasonality, challenges and diversification that come with running a sustainable and successful business.”

The Cuplahills excursion takes guests on a 2-hour tour of the farm. Investment has been made in an all-terrain vehicle and covered trailer, enabling everyone to get close to nature.

Farming is seasonal, so the animals that guests can "meet and greet" may change throughout the year. Lambs, sheep, goats, horses, hens, neighbouring cattle and "hopefully some pigs in the near future” all form part of the experience. A particular highlight of the tour is picking wild seasonal fruit - including raspberries, cherries, gooseberries and blaeberries.