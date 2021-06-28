3. Inchcolm Abbey

Book a seat on one of the boats sailing to Inchcolm Island, in the Firth of Forth, and visit Inchcolm Abbey – home to the best-preserved group of monastic buildings in Scotland. Originally a priory founded by David I, the abbey saw conflict as well as calm. On the island you can see coastal defences from two World Wars alongside seals and other wildlife.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images