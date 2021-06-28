It was recently announced that under 16s will go free at Historic Scotland sites this summer (from June 26-August 17) as part of a Scottish Government effort to support wellbeing in young people impacted by the pandemic.
The ‘Get Into Summer’ campaign comes as Scotland sees a rise in staycations due to continuing uncertainty around foreign travel, and is designed to provide children and young people with opportunities to enjoy the best of Scotland’s heritage.
Due to continuing Covid restrictions, these attractions need to be booked ahead of your visit. Reserve your place here.
So, here are 11 of the fascinating sites nearest to Fife for you to visit this summer.
1. Aberdour Castle
Dating back to the 1100s, Aberdour can claim to be Scotland’s oldest standing castle and has served generations of three noble families – including a Regent of Scotland. There is plenty to keep you busy during a visit, including a large and imposing complex of buildings dating from the 1100s to the 1600s, a fragrant walled garden, and terraces giving spectacular views over the Forth.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Edinburgh Castle
It's one of Scotland's most famous landmark but it's amazing how many of us haven't actually visited Edinburgh Castle. Now's your chance. Listen out for the One o'clock Gun, enter Edinburgh’s St Margaret’s Chapel (Edinburgh's oldest building), enjoy the panoramic views and find the huge Mons Meg canon.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Inchcolm Abbey
Book a seat on one of the boats sailing to Inchcolm Island, in the Firth of Forth, and visit Inchcolm Abbey – home to the best-preserved group of monastic buildings in Scotland. Originally a priory founded by David I, the abbey saw conflict as well as calm. On the island you can see coastal defences from two World Wars alongside seals and other wildlife.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Craigmillar Castle
Edinburgh’s ‘other castle’, Craigmillar Castle stood a mile outside the old city walls, providing a retreat from Scotland’s capital and was used as a safe haven by Mary, Queen of Scots in 1566.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images