The world-famous Flying Scotsman steam train will travel through Fife today, appearing at stations across the Kingdom. The steam locomotive celebrated its centenary in February and will pass through Fife as it travels from Edinburgh to Aberdeen as part of a series of events.

The train will pass through a number of Fife train stations, including:

Inverkeithing: 10.06am

The Flying Scotsman will be passing through Fife on Monday morning. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Dalgety Bay: 10.08am

Aberdour: 10.13am

Burntisland: 10.18am

Kinghorn: 10.22am

Kirkcaldy: 10.28am

Markinch: 10.39am

Ladybank: 10:51am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flying Scotsman was the UK’s first steam locomotive to reach 100mph. The Flying Scotsman moniker was first adopted in 1924, but the locomotive’s history actually goes back to the 1860’s when it was named the Special Scotch Express.