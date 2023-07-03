Flying Scotsman: When and where you can spot the famous locomotive in Fife
The world-famous Flying Scotsman steam train will travel through Fife today, appearing at stations across the Kingdom. The steam locomotive celebrated its centenary in February and will pass through Fife as it travels from Edinburgh to Aberdeen as part of a series of events.
The train will pass through a number of Fife train stations, including:
Inverkeithing: 10.06am
Dalgety Bay: 10.08am
Aberdour: 10.13am
Burntisland: 10.18am
Kinghorn: 10.22am
Kirkcaldy: 10.28am
Markinch: 10.39am
Ladybank: 10:51am
The Flying Scotsman was the UK’s first steam locomotive to reach 100mph. The Flying Scotsman moniker was first adopted in 1924, but the locomotive’s history actually goes back to the 1860’s when it was named the Special Scotch Express.
The train is currently operated by LNER. The service covers 393 miles in just four hours and runs between Edinburgh Waverley and London Kings Cross.