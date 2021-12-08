The only other option was a long road trip to the Old Bridge in Stirling or, post 1936, the Kincardine Bridge.
That all changed in 1964 with the opening of the Forth Road Bridge, which was at the the time the longest suspension bridge in the world outside the United States of America.
Spanning the Firth of Forth between Queensferry and North Queensferry next to the Forth (railway) Bridge, opened in 1890, the two engineering feats created one of the most famous views in Scotland – even before they were joined by the new Queensferry Crossing in 2017.
It took more than four years to build from 39,000 tonnes of steel and 125,00 cubic metres of concrete. It spans over 2.5 kilometres and when first opened,
Originally it was a toll bridge, with a charge of £1 to cross in either direction in place until the levvy was scrapped by the Scottish Parliament in 2008.
At its peak it carried over 65,000 vehicles every day before it was partially retired on the completion of the Queensferry Crossing.
It is now used as a Public Transport Corridor by buses and taxis – along with pedestrians and cyclists – and occasionally brought back into use when its replacement is undergoing repair.
Here are 28 pictures of the construction and eventual opening of the bridge – along with the ferries it replaced.
Read more:
Edinburgh's Morningside: These 28 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the residential neighbourhood
17 pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1950s and 1960s show how much the familiar Capital street has changed
Edinburgh's Meadows: These pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the popular park
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.