St Margaret’s Church kicked off its landmark birthday events with a special service last Sunday. The celebrations will culminate in May 2024, which will also mark 70 years since the church’s purpose-built Woodside Road hall opened.

A raft of plans are in place for the coming celebration including a concert, a ceilidh, silent disco, a Christmas tree festival, open days and displays.

Moira Christie, member at St Margaret’s said: “We want to just meet the local community and anybody with a history of any connections at all with St. Margaret's to know what's going on and to know that they're very welcome. It's bringing to the attention of the community that this is an event we're celebrating, and we just want to make everybody aware of what's going on – and to mark this auspicious occasion.

The church kicked off its celebrations with a special service on September 3 (Pic: Submitted)

The church opened its doors in 1953 and its services were the first to take place in Glenrothes as a new town. It initially met in Mustard Seed Hall on Well Road before moving onto the school hall at the newly built Carleton Primary School.

The first minister to lead the congregation was Reverend Maurice King who has been followed by five further ministers over the years – Rev. Wally Shaw, Rev. Ian McCree, Rev. William Abernethy, Rev. John McLean and Rev. Eileen Miller.