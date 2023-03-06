Historical trust in Dysart launches membership drive on back of successful summer

The Dysart Trust displayed exhibitions throughout last summer and the popular attraction saw 300 visitors last year. It now plans to expand its activities, and is launching a campaign to recruit new members.

The exhibitions, which run from July to September, feature a range of items from local social and industrial history, including the colourful embroidered Dysart wall tapestry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the future season will include revamping some of the displays in the present exhibition as well as having a heritage walkabout covering historical Dysart.

Dysart Trust say they are looking to “build for the future” as they are set to return for the 2023 summer season

Ken Robertson, who chairs the trust, said: "We want to build for the future based on last year's success. We also hope to attract active, new members, especially those with local knowledge and an interest in local history."

The trust is always keen to consider items of local interest and photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken also wanted to pay tribute to several long serving members who retired at the recent annual general meeting.

He said: “special thanks are due to Charles and Rita Sinclair for their sterling contributions - Rita served for many years as both secretary and treasurer”.

The long established community group was saved from extinction last year after putting out an appeal for new members. An influx helped the group prepare for its bumper summer, and now it is keen to add more new faces.