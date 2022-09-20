Kinghorn couple celebrate Diamond Wedding anniversary
A Kinghorn couple celebrated their diamond anniversary on Sunday.
By Callum McCormack
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:57 pm
Harry and Mary Watson first met at Buckhaven High School, and tied the knot in Glenrothes on September 18, 1962.
Mary was a primary school teacher and depute head at Dunnikier Primary School, whilst Harry is a retired master mariner in the merchant navy, having first taken to the sea aged 17.
Councillor Lesley Blackhouse, representing Fife Council, and Colonel Jim Kinloch DL, representing Fife Lieutenancy, presented the couple with flowers to mark their special day.