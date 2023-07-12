Kirkcaldy delegation takes part in Ingolstadt’s Bürgerfest to mark 60 years of twinning

The Kirkcaldy delegation of Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of the Kirkcaldy area committee; Julie Dickson, Fife Council community manager Kirkcaldy area; Robert Main, chair of Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association and Paula Civelek, Adam Smith Global Foundation spent the weekend representing the Lang Toun at the festival.

The citizen’s festival was the first in four years following Covid and saw more than 150,000 people visit the Bavarian city - with a range of activities on offer.

Event organisers invited the delegation to host an information stand within the city’s Old Town arcade. The Kirkcaldy stand was exceptionally well received with the opportunity for many visitors to be welcomed through a variety of information on Fife and Adam Smith.

The Kirkcaldy delegation presented Ingolstadt with their Coat of Arms on Kirkcaldy Linoleum produced by Forbo Nairn, Robert Main presented an Adam Smith portrtait (Pic: Stadt IN)

The programme concluded with a civic reception hosted by Oberburgermeister Dr Christian Scharpf attended by city councillors, guests and all delegates. Cllr Cameron presented Ingolstadt, on behalf of Kirkcaldy, with a marquetry shield of the Ingolstadt coat of arms on Forbo Nairn Kirkcaldy produced linoleum.

Robert Main, in his capacity as a director of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, presented a watercolour portrait of Kirkcaldy's famous son, economist Adam Smith in commemoration of the 300th anniversary of his birth this year. He said that he looked forward to strengthening the links between the two towns beyond the 60th anniversary celebrations.

Robert said: "Once again the citizens of the Ingolstadt were most welcoming and friendly with generous hospitality. The Ingolstadt Bürgerfest invitation largely concludes a most successful 60th anniversary celebratory year both at home and in Ingolstadt.

“I look forward to the final event of the anniversary year which will be Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Town Twinning Golf Trophy to be held next month when four Ingolstadt golfers will be in the town in joint competition with golfers from both Dunnikier Park Golf Club and Kirkcaldy Golf Club with rounds of golf over both golf courses.

There was even an opportunity to visit adam smith straße - which commemorates the Kirkcaldy economist (Pic: Adam Smith Global Foundation)

“I equally look forward to next year and beyond that continues this vibrant and ever strengthening twin town link between the two municipalities."

Cllr Cameron praised the strength of ties between Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt and highlighted the opportunities it presents for both.

He said: "The twinning between Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt is one of the strongest in Fife and provides a unique platform to enables us to work with our partner organisations at home and in Germany to develop meaningful outcomes in training, development, employability and commercial co-operation.

“I would also like to give my grateful thanks to Forbo (Nairn) for creating the magnificent marquetry shield of Ingolstadt's panther city crest in linoleum, which so appropriately represented the thanks of the town for the Jakob Sandtner model which now sits proudly in the Town Square."

Civic Reception Twin Town delegations with OB Dr Christian Scharpf (Pic: Stadt IN)