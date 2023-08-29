News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Kirkcaldy soldier's family reunited with long-lost First World War medals

A medal collector has reunited a Fife family with medals awarded to a Kirkcaldy man during the First World War.
By Callum McCormack
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

William MacLean started his search for Sarjeant Robert Laurie’s family earlier this month, having picked up the medals from a fellow collector in England. He had hoped to reunite the soldier’s family with the medals.

However, a lack of information, and multiple Robert Laurie’s caused problems finding the soldier’s family tree. But William has finally been able to crack the case and has found a number of relatives dotted around the world, including a granddaughter in Leven, thanks to old census data.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

William explained: “I couldn't relate the medals and the soldier to a particular family because I had no point of reference. I didn't know where he lived until the 1921 census. In there was the pension record index card for the Salisbury Street address”.

Sjt Robert Laurie was awarded the medals during the First World War (Pic: Submitted)Sjt Robert Laurie was awarded the medals during the First World War (Pic: Submitted)
Sjt Robert Laurie was awarded the medals during the First World War (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

That allowed Wiliam to work backwards through previous years census data and match it up to family trees available on Ancestry.com.

He explained: “Luckily for me, there were quite a few public ones. The first one I went to work on, because it was the most comprehensive one, led me to his niece Celeta Jones, and she was in Invercargill in New Zealand”.

Celeta was able to confirm that Sjt Laurie was her uncle and pointed William in the direction of Myra Barclay, who lives in Leven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking with Myra allowed William to fill in the last remaining blanks and reunite the family with the medals. The medals had been passed down to a grandson, also called Robert.

He explained: “The soldier died in 1961. This guy is called Robert Laurie Brunton and he's the grandson. He inherited the medals because he was called after Robert”.

It is presumed that the medals were originally lost in the mid-1990s following a house move. Robert, who lives in Nuneaton, was over the moon to see the medals again, which according to him were exactly as he remembered them.

William said: “He phoned me the next day and said ‘I can't believe that you've got the photographs and all the research’”.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFifeEngland