Motorcycle club cancels plans to mark 75 years of first Kirkcaldy Grand Prix

Motorcycle enthusiasts have had their hopes dashed of a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of a major sporting event held in the Lang Toun.
By Callum McCormack
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club was set to mark the first Kirkcaldy Grand Prix on August 13 with enthusiasts from across the country coming together at the park, where the original race took place.

But the hosts have announced it has been cancelled. Other events at the park have ruled out the space needed for car and bike parking.

The 1948 Kirkcaldy Grand Prix was not just a first for the town, but also for Scotland. It was the first road race for motorcycles in the country – the park went on to host many thrilling events across several decades.

Racers at the start of the 1988 Grand Prix (Pic: Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club)Racers at the start of the 1988 Grand Prix (Pic: Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club)
Racers at the start of the 1988 Grand Prix (Pic: Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club)
During the 1940s talk of racing in Beveridge Park had been under discussion, but the local authority had refused to entertain the idea until prominent businessmen from the motor club put forward the case, with the promise of increased visitor numbers coming along to see the top motorbike racing stars of the time

And crowds grew steadily as people flocked to the park to witness the many thrills and spills of the race. In its heyday during the 1950s and 60s motorbike racing regularly attracted upwards of 15,000 spectators.

