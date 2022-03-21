Digging for success: The first phase of improvements at Lyne Burn is completed

Fife Council, in partnership with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), has completed the restoration of a section of the burn following a £1.1 million contribution from the Water Environment Fund.

A 500m artificially straightened stretch of the burn has been returned to a more natural condition, connecting to the recently built flood alleviation works on the burn and extending the length of river habitat for wildlife.

Work has now begun on the second phase of the project which will see Touch’s Community Garden get a refurbishment, create an orchard wildflower meadow and trees being planted around Touch.

A new seating area will be installed and the entrances at the Lyne Burn and Rex Parks will be improved too, with all of that work expected to be complete in April.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council’s community and housing services sub-committee, said: "There’s lots for the local community to look forward to and get involved in as the work progresses.

"Fife Council has declared that we have a climate emergency.

“I would argue that we have a climate and also an ecological emergency and by creating greenspace we can attract biodiversity and some wildlife back to its habitat.

“The pandemic has demonstrated that people have really come to appreciate our outdoor spaces and their contribution to the health and wellbeing of our community cannot be underestimated.

“By improving and connecting this greenspace for the local community, I hope it will be somewhere people will be proud to have on their doorsteps and will continue to be enjoyed for years to come.”

In the third phase of improvements, which is subject to planning permission but should be completed by March 2023. there will be a new allotment, as well as an orchard and garden at Lyne Burn Park.

The Touch Community Garden will be extended to include a community food growing area.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust will continue with their community engagement programme, offering adult learning courses exploring the outdoors.

They will also work with local volunteers and schools to plant trees and willow stakes along the restored burn.

Jeremy Harris, chief executive of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, said: “I’m thrilled that FCCT has been able to support this community and encourage engagement with this important piece of work.

“The benefits – from health and wellbeing to biodiversity and climate resilience – are clear.

“Encouraging community support and a sense of local ownership in the area is essential to the long-term sustainability of the project.”

Not for profit enterprise Play and Grow are now based at Touch Community Garden and are planning activities during the year including litter picks, a children's activity programme and planting days, where volunteers can get involved in community gardening.

They will also maintain the new wildflower meadow with local Scouts.

SEPA river restoration specialist, Alice Tree, said: “We look forward to this work continuing and are excited by the opportunities for the local community to be involved in the next two phases of the project.”

