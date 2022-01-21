Rare Victorian table carved from Fife 'parrot coal' bought for £6000

The table went for much more than expected.

The table, which was made from parrot coal, was acquired by an unnamed buyer at Woolley and Wallis Furniture’s sale in Salisbury earlier this month and had been given an initial £500 to £800 guide price.

Parrot coal, or cannel, was mined largely for industrial use in the Wemyss area and was given its name because of the crackling and chattering sound it makes in burning.

Most similar pieces of furniture are attributed to West Wemyss stonemason Thomas Williamson (1817-60), whose commissions included a table and two chairs inscribed Wemyss Parrot Coal made for Wemyss Castle in 1855 – which is now in Kirkcaldy’s Museum and Art Gallery – and furniture for the Fife Coal Company offices in Leven.

At the Great Exhibition in 1851, he exhibited a parrot coal garden seat which now sits in the grounds of Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.

Large scale parrot coal pieces rarely appear for sale but tend to attract huge interest when they do.

Christie’s New York sold a work table with a foliate carved pedestal in 2008 for $6,500, while Mallams of Cheltenham took £7,500 for an occasional table in February 2011.

And back in 1996, Phillips in Edinburgh took £19,000 for a similar table.