The display team will fly over Edinburgh at 3.40pm this afternoon (July 5) as part of a National Service of Thanksgiving celebration, but will be over the Kingdom shortly before the official flypast.

Here’s where to view the famous crimson jets: Dunfermline – 3.29pm; Kirkcaldy – 3.31pm; Over the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy: 3.33pm; Burntisland: 3.34pm. A number of other places in Fife will fall under the flight path, with opportunities to spot them on their way back to RAF Waddington. However, with the Met Office forecasting cloudy weather this afternoon, visibility may be low.

The Red Arrows display team was formed in 1964 and has participated in almost 5,000 displays across 57 countries.

The sound of iconic Red Arrows jets will be heard across Fife on Wednesday (July 5) (Pic: Getty Images)

The fly-past is not the only connection Fife has with today’s Honours of Scotland ceremony. Two pupils from Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie High School will take part in the ceremony.

Balwearie’s head boy, Lochlan Sweaton, and head girl, Anna Grieve, will participate in the procession from Edinburgh Castle along the Royal Mile to St Giles'. Lochlan will then be involved in the honours handover.