RNLI 200: Photographs from Anstruther lifeboat station over the years

Run completely by volunteers and funded by the public’s generous donations, the charity is an important part of the East Neuk community.
Many individuals, groups and businesses have played their part in helping to raise money for the lifeboat, and the RNLI’s volunteers have been, and continue to be, busy driving the fundraising.
The annual lifeboat gala was always a popular event for the whole community, and the team have been a part of other galas, fetes and events around the local area.
Here are just a few photographs from our archives – do you recognise anyone in them?
Pittenweem Brownies celebrated their 100th Birthday in 2014 by having a sponsored silence to raise money for charity. The sponsored silence was so successful that £500 was raised. The Brownies decided to donate £100 to five charities including Anstruther Lifeboat. The photograph shows Lacey Greig handing the cheque to William Wood, Coxswain of Anstruther Lifeboat during a tour of the RNLI Lifeboat shed. The other charities to benefit were Smile Train, Save the Children, Make a Wish Foundation and CHAS. Photo: n/a
Anstruther Lifeboat Station's 150th anniversary celebrations in 2015. Photo: George Mcluskie
Anstruther Lifeboat Station 150th anniversary in 2015 - the town's inshore lifeboat Photo: Anstruther Lifeboat
Anstruther Lifeboat Station's 150th anniversary celebrations in 2015. Photo: George Mcluskie