RNLI 200: Photographs from Anstruther lifeboat station over the years

1 . RNLI 200

Pittenweem Brownies celebrated their 100th Birthday in 2014 by having a sponsored silence to raise money for charity. The sponsored silence was so successful that £500 was raised. The Brownies decided to donate £100 to five charities including Anstruther Lifeboat. The photograph shows Lacey Greig handing the cheque to William Wood, Coxswain of Anstruther Lifeboat during a tour of the RNLI Lifeboat shed. The other charities to benefit were Smile Train, Save the Children, Make a Wish Foundation and CHAS. Photo: n/a