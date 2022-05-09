Queen Elizabeth will mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In June the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee after 70 years of service – and we will be sending our sincere congratulations.

An image taken from the video 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen' of then Princess Elizabeth showing off her new engagement ring soon after Prince Philip's marriage proposal at Balmoral in 1946 (The Royal Collection via BBC Studios via AP)

Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on February 6, 1952. She was proclaimed queen by her privy and executive councils shortly afterwards.

Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. It was ground-breaking in its own right. The first ever to be televised, it was watched by 27 million people in the UK alone and millions more audiences around the world.

Even before she became Queen, the princess Elizabeth pledged her life to the service of her country, the Commonwealth and its people.

On her 21st birthday, April 21, 1947, she was with her parents and younger sister Margaret on a tour of South Africa.

In a speech broadcast on the radio from Cape Town, the Princess dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

The closing declaration was: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

Her Majesty has reigned for 70 years – through good times and bad.

During these seven decades, the Queen has visited every corner of the nation. She has hosted garden parties at Buckingham Palace, honoured hundreds of you from our communities who have made a difference.

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2-June 5, meaning Brits will be given two days off work to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

