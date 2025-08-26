The story behind the creation of Kirkcaldy Galleries

The original museum and art gallery in Kirkcaldy.

As Kirkcaldy Galleries marks its centenary, the latest object in Kirkcaldy Civic Society’s ‘Kirkcaldy’s Heritage in 50 Objects’ project revisits the story behind their creation – one rooted in remembrance, civic pride and perseverance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Galleries, now a cultural hub, were originally conceived as part of Kirkcaldy’s ambitious war memorial complex, honouring the 985 local men who gave their lives in the Great War.

By the early 1920s, the community was growing anxious. The war had ended in 1918, yet no memorial stood to commemorate the fallen. The delay, however, was less about hesitation or site selection but more a reflection on the energy and determination behind a plan championed by Provost Alexander Kilgour. There was no shortage of options when it came to a potential site but all but one had the failing of a lack of space for anything more than a memorial. Provost Kilgour believed Kirkcaldy’s fallen deserved more than a stone monument. He envisioned a memorial encompassing a public park, formal gardens and a facility housing a museum and art gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An option was available via the opportunity to purchase a substantial mansion and grounds which, by coincidence, had become available following the death of their owner.

Kirkcaldy Galleries is marking its centenary this year.

Balsusney House and Park were identified as the ideal site – spacious, available to purchase and yet, possibly, financially out of reach. The problem being the price being sought - the not inconsiderable sum of £7000, without taking into account the cost of the memorial, laying out the grounds and remodelling the house. The total cost was around £20,000 which was problematic as donations were well short of that level.

Provost Kilgour succeeded in negotiating the property’s purchase at a reduced cost, but available funds could not stretch to converting the existing house. The provisional solution was letting Balsusney House to a government department for five years while work on the gardens and memorial proceeded. During this lengthy delay funds could be accrued to revamp the mansion and complete the project.

Then came a turning point, linoleum magnate John Nairn stepped in, offering to pay for the demolition of Balsusney House and the construction and furnishing of the new building. Nairn’s intervention brought the vision to fruition. In 1928, he added the town’s library as a generous extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Architect John S. Mackay designed the elegant freestone structure still admired today, and two sub-committees—one for the museum and one for the gallery – sought out paintings, artefacts, and historical objects to fill the new spaces.

This latest object traces that journey, highlighting setbacks, breakthroughs, and the resolute individuals who made it possible. Readers are guided, room by room, through the building as it appeared in June 1925, hopefully capturing the spirit of opening day. It offers a glimpse into a defining moment in Kirkcaldy’s history, honouring not only the visionaries who brought the project to fruition but, above all, the memory of the fallen.

The full story can be read at www.kirkcaldyin50objects.com, augmented by a selection of archive photographs, original plans, and press clippings.