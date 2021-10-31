Wanted: A maid to help look after the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Queen is seeking a maid to keep her official Scottish residence spick and span and ready to welcome members of her household and their VIP guests.

The housekeeping assistant's job at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will pay £9.50 an hour - the same rate as the new Living Wage, which will come into force in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new maid is sought for the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The advertisement on the monarchy's website has two types of contracts available - one offers 40 hours a week, the other 20 hours a week.

The advert says: "This is a career pathway in hospitality that will develop your housekeeping skills and expertise.

“Joining our professional team, you'll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring that they are presented to their very best.

“With attention to detail you take pride in your work and aim for the highest standards.

“In an environment where training is commonplace, you will be able to grow your skills. You will welcome and take care of guests at functions too.”

Her Majesty is in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse at least once a year and while it is available for other royals to use, most choose to book into one of Edinburgh’s five-star hotels for short stays.

It also plays host to the annual Garden Party where invited guests have an opportunity to meet and greet the monarch.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.