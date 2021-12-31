1962: Kirkcaldy housing development scoops top architectural award

In fact, the flats in Dysart were the only winners named by the Saltire Society for 1962.

For housing completed by local authorities by the end of 1960, it decided to make only one award for flats and, after long consideration, none for houses

And the award went to the Dysart development.

The award winning flats in Dysart in 1962

It was masterminded by architect Mr H. Anthony Wheeler, of Wheeler & Spronson, Kirkcaldy.

The first phase of the development was the subject of the 1961 award and consisted of 80 dwellings of two, three, four and five storey blocks of flats and maisonettes.

From Victoria Street, new tenants can see Frances Colliery, on the cliffs to the east and to the west the medieval St Serf’s Tower.

The Fife Free Press reported: “The long, flatted group, a most original and vigorous composite of blocks of varying numbers of storeys, is dramatically sited on the cliff edge at the seaward side of the development, and it has a mist unusual roof line in striking contrast to that of the other blocks

“As a foil to the frankly geometrical character of this long flatted group on the cliff edge, the fine undulating 17th century masonry retaining wall on the sea side has been carefully restored.

“Three units have been finished with white harling, the fourth maisonette block with a charcoal coloured rendering, and the two story block above the pedestrian way a positive blue wash.”

It said notable amenities included electric sub floor heating with double glazing in all living rooms, launderettes and commercial television aerials.

