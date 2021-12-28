The ladies from the Fife Free Press Group at their Christmas party held at Dunnikier House Hotel.
The ladies from the Fife Free Press Group at their Christmas party held at Dunnikier House Hotel.

1981: Christmas events held in Kirkcaldy 40 years ago

Christmas 1981 saw office parties and gatherings in community and church halls across Kirkcaldy

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 6:42 pm

We hope these pictures from our archives bring back many happy memories.

Do you recognise any of the faces?

1. 1981 Christmas parties in Kirkcaldy

Some of the staff at Littlewoods' High Street store who held their annual party at the Parkway Hotel.

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. 1981 Christmas parties in Kirkcaldy

Youngsters and leaders from St John's Parish Church Primary Sunday School at their Christmas party, held in the church hall.

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. 1981 Christmas parties in Kirkcaldy

Smiles all round from youngsters from Pathhead Parish Church's creche, beginners and primary Sunday Schools party

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. 1981 Christmas parties in Kirkcaldy

Children and leaders from St Peter's Episcopal Church Sunday School

Photo: Fife Free Press

Kirkcaldy
