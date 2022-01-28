Who remembers Satchmo's? Alex Cruickshanks was the man who opened this jazz and music bar which was based opposite the harbour. The doors first opened in December 1982. The walls were adorned with his personal collection jazz photos and memorabilia.
1982: Venues in and around Kirkcaldy where we enjoyed great nights out

Many memories will be sparked by this collection of adverts for places where a generation of Fifers enjoyed nights out.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:38 pm

From cinemas to pubs to hotels, they were at the heart of our weekend plans.

They all appeared in the Fife Free Press in 1982 – and yes, that really is 40 years ago.

Most of them have long since closed, but their names live on – so enjoy this special trip down memory lane.

1. Kirkcaldy in the 1980s

Just up the road in Leslie you'd find Fettykil Social Club where there was dancing to the sounds of Saville Row every weekend. The bingo also offered a snowball of £100.

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. Kirkcaldy in the 1980s

Another great night of entertainment at the Abbotshall Hotel - once a go-to place in the town centre. This night featured Radio Forth DJ Graham Jackson.

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. Kirkcaldy in the 1980s

The logo will spark many memories of the Tropicana which used to be on the corner of Charlotte Street. It has since been Bar Itza and, more recently, The Tipsy Cow. Sadly the venue is currently closed.

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. Kirkcaldy in the 1980s

It is still going today as a pub and known know as The Wynd - but in the 1980s, it was the Auld Hoose, and a popular haunt of office staff who enjoyed the pub grub.

Photo: Fife Free Press

