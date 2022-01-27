1984:  These pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press 38 years ago

We have rounded up a selection from the pages of the Fife Free Press from 1984 – and they feature sports teams as well as annual dinner dances.
Radio Forth presenters, Tom Bell and Ken Haines, were at Beveridge Park for an Easter event which saw eggs and daffodils donated and then distributed to local hospitals and old folks' homes.
Photo: Fife Free Press
Eddie Melville (centre) with staff from his Tyres and Accessories business at their dance held in Bentley’s
Photo: Fife Free Press
Leaders from the 14th Fife Scout Group at their annual dance held in Dunnikier House Hotel
Photo: Fife Free Press
Dennis Taylor officially opened the new Country Inn snooker complex on Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy.
He played some exhibition fames against eight of the regulars, winning them all.
Highest break came from George Tullis who potted 24
Photo: Fife Free Press