Templehall Tavern were beaten in the final of the Famous Grouse Scottish Amateur Cup. Back row: Robert Elrick (manager), Ian Doig, William Llewellyn, Scott Ferguson, Ian Henderson, Brian McCallum, Roy Scott, Charles Henderson (secretary). Front: Andrew Bissett (capt), James Grubb., John Gilchrist, Bruce Crosbie, John Coxson, Charles Reid, Andrew Johnstone, with mascot Richard Grubb.
Templehall Tavern were beaten in the final of the Famous Grouse Scottish Amateur Cup. Back row: Robert Elrick (manager), Ian Doig, William Llewellyn, Scott Ferguson, Ian Henderson, Brian McCallum, Roy Scott, Charles Henderson (secretary). Front: Andrew Bissett (capt), James Grubb., John Gilchrist, Bruce Crosbie, John Coxson, Charles Reid, Andrew Johnstone, with mascot Richard Grubb.

1984:  These pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press 38 years ago

How many faces do you recognise from these photos, taken almost 40 years ago?

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:05 pm

We have rounded up a selection from the pages of the Fife Free Press from 1984 – and they feature sports teams as well as annual dinner dances.

1. Memories of 1984

Radio Forth presenters, Tom Bell and Ken Haines, were at Beveridge Park for an Easter event which saw eggs and daffodils donated and then distributed to local hospitals and old folks' homes.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

2. Memories of 1984

Eddie Melville (centre) with staff from his Tyres and Accessories business at their dance held in Bentley’s

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

3. Memories of 1984

Leaders from the 14th Fife Scout Group at their annual dance held in Dunnikier House Hotel

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

4. Memories of 1984

Dennis Taylor officially opened the new Country Inn snooker complex on Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy. He played some exhibition fames against eight of the regulars, winning them all. Highest break came from George Tullis who potted 24

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4