1994 award winners from Glenrothes College - all from the Glenrothes area. Back row (from left) Harry Hutton, David Gardner (college director of external relations), Stuart Mowbray. Front: June Sokolowski, Tracy Forbes and Elizabeth Murray.1994 award winners from Glenrothes College - all from the Glenrothes area. Back row (from left) Harry Hutton, David Gardner (college director of external relations), Stuart Mowbray. Front: June Sokolowski, Tracy Forbes and Elizabeth Murray.
1994 award winners from Glenrothes College - all from the Glenrothes area. Back row (from left) Harry Hutton, David Gardner (college director of external relations), Stuart Mowbray. Front: June Sokolowski, Tracy Forbes and Elizabeth Murray.

20 pictures from 1994-95 to spark many memories

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Aug 2024, 17:33 GMT
Welcome to our latest saunter down memory lane.

We have dug into our archives for these photos which first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette 30 years ago. We hope they bring back many memories.

The 1995 Burns Supper held in the Strathore Lodge. Pictured are Roy Murray (back, second from left), Nancy Stewart (Poosie Nancy), Jack Chalmers (back, third from right), and Lindsay Rankine (piper). In front are members of the Mackay Dancers.

1. Down memory lane

The 1995 Burns Supper held in the Strathore Lodge. Pictured are Roy Murray (back, second from left), Nancy Stewart (Poosie Nancy), Jack Chalmers (back, third from right), and Lindsay Rankine (piper). In front are members of the Mackay Dancers. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
A glimpse inside Leslie Charity Shop in 1995. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

2. ssff-09-08-24 charity shop scotupload.jpg

A glimpse inside Leslie Charity Shop in 1995. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
Fife Constabulary Recreation Club’s golf section at its 1994 presentation of prizes, held at Balbirnie Golf Club.

3. Down memory lane

Fife Constabulary Recreation Club’s golf section at its 1994 presentation of prizes, held at Balbirnie Golf Club. Photo: George McLuskie

Photo Sales
Young musician Lisa Winchester, a second year pupil at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, pictured in 1994.

4. Down Memory Lane

Young musician Lisa Winchester, a second year pupil at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, pictured in 1994. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice