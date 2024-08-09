20 pictures from 1994-95 to spark many memories

We have dug into our archives for these photos which first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette 30 years ago. We hope they bring back many memories.
The 1995 Burns Supper held in the Strathore Lodge. Pictured are Roy Murray (back, second from left), Nancy Stewart (Poosie Nancy), Jack Chalmers (back, third from right), and Lindsay Rankine (piper). In front are members of the Mackay Dancers. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
A glimpse inside Leslie Charity Shop in 1995. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
Fife Constabulary Recreation Club’s golf section at its 1994 presentation of prizes, held at Balbirnie Golf Club. Photo: George McLuskie
Young musician Lisa Winchester, a second year pupil at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, pictured in 1994. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
