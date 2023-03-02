News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Youngsters from Burntisland Primary dressed as characters from their favourite books for World Book Day 2015. Pic: Fife Photo Agency
Youngsters from Burntisland Primary dressed as characters from their favourite books for World Book Day 2015. Pic: Fife Photo Agency
Youngsters from Burntisland Primary dressed as characters from their favourite books for World Book Day 2015. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

24 pictures of World Book Day celebrations in Fife schools and nurseries over the years

Children in schools and nurseries across the Kingdom celebrate books and reading each year for World Book Day.

By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 3:56pm

Celebrations are often varied with some choosing to dress as their favourite book characters, while others have enjoyed a visit from an author or simply having the opportunity to share their favourite books with their classmates.

Here we take a wee look back into the Fife Today archives at some of the World Book Day events of the past in the region’s schools and nurseries.

1. World Book Day 2010

Kids and staff at Auchtermuchty PS on their Roald Dahl themed World Book Day in 2010.

Photo: neil doig

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day 2016

Pathhead Primary School pupils with Jean Ritchie, ASDA's community life champion

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. World Book Day 2016

Burntisland Primary teachers Mrs Donnachie, Mr Bryson, Mrs Anderson with pupils Catherine Spiers & Catherine Baker

Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day 2012

P1 pupils dress up for World Book Day at Canongate PS, St Andrews

Photo: neil doig

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Fife