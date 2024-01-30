Fife Festival of Music: Photos of participants on stage over the years

With hundreds of performers set to come together over the next two weeks at venues in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, we have taken a look back through our archives at some photographs from festivals of the past.

The festival’s aim is to provide music makers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to perform on stage. It’s proven very popular with individuals, schools and community groups over the years.

Participants can take part in competitive or non-competitive events, and there are categories for everyone, no matter what your preferred method of making music is.

Organisers are excited to about this year’s festival as they return to Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre for the first time since 2020.

And it’s not just about the musicians.

Graeme Wilson, chairman of the festival, said: “Our welcome is extended to all supporters – audience members, families, friends, teachers – as well as to the professional adjudicators who join us to offer comment, praise and support to the musicians.”

Here are just some of the photographs we found in our archives – do you recognise anyone?

FFoM 2018 Balwearie High School pupils on stage.

FFoM 2017 St Leonards pupils take part in the primary schools choir section.

FFoM 1999 Pictured from l to r are; David Stewart, Craig Salmond, Adam Zemmoura, Christopher Nairne and Karen Beveridge from Kirkcaldy.