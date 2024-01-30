News you can trust since 1871
Auchmuty High School pupils play at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Fife Festival of Music: Photos of participants on stage over the years

The 42nd Fife Festival of Music kicked off in Dunfermline today.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT

With hundreds of performers set to come together over the next two weeks at venues in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, we have taken a look back through our archives at some photographs from festivals of the past.

The festival’s aim is to provide music makers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to perform on stage. It’s proven very popular with individuals, schools and community groups over the years.

Participants can take part in competitive or non-competitive events, and there are categories for everyone, no matter what your preferred method of making music is.

Organisers are excited to about this year’s festival as they return to Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre for the first time since 2020.

And it’s not just about the musicians.

Graeme Wilson, chairman of the festival, said: “Our welcome is extended to all supporters – audience members, families, friends, teachers – as well as to the professional adjudicators who join us to offer comment, praise and support to the musicians.”

Here are just some of the photographs we found in our archives – do you recognise anyone?

Balwearie High School pupils on stage.

1. FFoM 2018

Balwearie High School pupils on stage. Photo: George Mcluskie

Viewforth High School.

2. FFoM 2018

Viewforth High School. Photo: George Mcluskie

St Leonards pupils take part in the primary schools choir section.

3. FFoM 2017

St Leonards pupils take part in the primary schools choir section. Photo: Walter Neilson

Pictured from l to r are; David Stewart, Craig Salmond, Adam Zemmoura, Christopher Nairne and Karen Beveridge from Kirkcaldy.

4. FFoM 1999

Pictured from l to r are; David Stewart, Craig Salmond, Adam Zemmoura, Christopher Nairne and Karen Beveridge from Kirkcaldy. Photo: Fife Free Press

