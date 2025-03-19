Fife in 1992: pictures from Fife schools, a Prime Minister visit, and talented musicians

They capture some of the events, and people, who made the headlines in the Fife Free Press, East Fife Mail, Glenrothes Gazette, Fife Herald and St Andrews Citizen more than 30 years ago...
Tom Burness, principal of Glenrothes College saying farewell to Iain Ovens, assistant principal, in 1992, The picture was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette 1500 22 Photo: Submitted
Winners at the Fraser Bowl in 1992 - pictured with trophies are Bill O’Hare, Second Division winner, and Kevin Maskill, First Division winner. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
Glenwood Judo Club in Glenrothes with their medals in 1992. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
A party at Carleton Nursery in Glenrothes in 1992 for headteacher Isobel Fyfe. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
