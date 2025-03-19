A step back to 1992 and a Christmas party at Trinity Church in Leslie with Rosemary Tolson at the piano. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes GazetteA step back to 1992 and a Christmas party at Trinity Church in Leslie with Rosemary Tolson at the piano. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette
Fife in 1992: pictures from Fife schools, a Prime Minister visit, and talented musicians

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Mar 2025, 17:07 BST
These pictures from the archives of the Fife Free Press newspapers all date from 1992.

They capture some of the events, and people, who made the headlines in the Fife Free Press, East Fife Mail, Glenrothes Gazette, Fife Herald and St Andrews Citizen more than 30 years ago...

Tom Burness, principal of Glenrothes College saying farewell to Iain Ovens, assistant principal, in 1992, The picture was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette 1500 22

Tom Burness, principal of Glenrothes College saying farewell to Iain Ovens, assistant principal, in 1992, The picture was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette 1500 22 Photo: Submitted

Winners at the Fraser Bowl in 1992 - pictured with trophies are Bill O’Hare, Second Division winner, and Kevin Maskill, First Division winner. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

Winners at the Fraser Bowl in 1992 - pictured with trophies are Bill O’Hare, Second Division winner, and Kevin Maskill, First Division winner. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Glenwood Judo Club in Glenrothes with their medals in 1992. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

Glenwood Judo Club in Glenrothes with their medals in 1992. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

A party at Carleton Nursery in Glenrothes in 1992 for headteacher Isobel Fyfe. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

A party at Carleton Nursery in Glenrothes in 1992 for headteacher Isobel Fyfe. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

