Hogmanay memories: The 1971 cup triumph for Torbain BBs

1971 was the year that Torbain BB (Boys Brigade) team won the Spring Cup, the only trophy in my time with them.

While the elite teams like St John’s and Dysart swept all before them, this was the only spark for wee Torbain in an otherwise dull season.

BB football was a great competitive outlet in Kirkcaldy in the 1960s & 70s with every division having a squad, and all of us generally playing every week at the myriad of pitches in Beveridge Park- and in all weathers.

The Torbain BB team with their trophy in 1971 (Pic: John Murray)

Picture shows (back row) me (John Murray) plus names like Jimmy Gresham, Skeetch, Bud Macher, John Kruszewski, (team captain) Ian Henderson, Dennis Macher, Paul Czudek, (kneeling) Anthony Chapman, Alan Fyall, Robert McCallister and Martin Henderson.

Neil Crooks played back then but is not pictured and helped me put names to faces.

Neil went on to work for the Fife Free Press, then the Fire service but now is known as an elected Councillor and chair of the area committee.

Destinations of many others are unknown, but I do know Bobby McCallister had a career in the prison service, and Martin Henderson joined Rangers aged 19 and became first choice striker under Jock Wallace winning the Scottish Cup and becoming league Champions.

He went on to play in the US for Philadelphia Fury before returning to Leicester City helping them win promotion with six goals in the season 1979-80.

He ended his playing days at Spalding United in 1984 but is still the most successful footballer from the wee team from Torbain.

