Bar Itza in Kirkcaldy was officially opened by Raith Rovers players Martin Prest, Ramiro Gonzalez and Cristian Patino along with manager Antonio Calderon. They are pictured with the bar's manager, Wayne Miller
In Pictures: 15 photos from the Fife Free Press of 2003 celebrate success and adventures

It’s almost 20 years since these photos first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:12 am

They feature some of the events and successes which made the headlines in 2003, including a huge effort for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, plus a real promotion push from Raith Rovers.

1. Memories of 2003

Fife College students and staff donned fancy dress for Reed Nose Day. Pictured are Ina Hannah, Terri McCutcheon, Judy McKay and Christine Laing. In front are Samantha Kirk, Linsey Gow and Fiona Bennett.

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. Memories of 2003

KInghorn girl, Chloe Melville (9) was chosen to lead the Scottish national football team on the the pitch at Hampden ahead of their game against Austria. She won the prize in a competition run by the SFA's Travel Club.

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. Memories of 2003

Raith Rovers formed formed a convoy to Brechin for a game that was crucial to the club's promotion push

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. Memories of 2003

Red Nose Day fun at Stagecoach in Kirkcaldy where the depot had its own red nose bus. Pictured are Jim MacIntuyre, Ray Bass, Jim Fitzsimmons, Linsey Gear and Helen Hall. In front are Chris Cartmel and daughter Gillian.

Photo: Fife Free Press

